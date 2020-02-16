MONA AL MARRI, Chairperson of the Board & Managing Director, Dubai Women Establishment, UAE delivers the welcoming note at the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 on 16th February, 2020. Image Credit: Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE is an inspirational reference for countries seeking to transform the environment for women, a top woman leader of the country said at the official opening ceremony of Global Women’s Forum 2020 in Dubai on Sunday.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, attended the official opening ceremony.

Mona Al Marri, chairperson of the Board of Directors of Dubai Women’s Establishment, which co-organised the two-days’ Forum, welcomed the eminent speakers, including David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund and Ivanka Trump, advisor to the President of the United States, and participants of the event.

“We are honoured to host some of the world’s greatest thought leaders and change-makers to spark dialogue on women’s advancement and gender balance and showcase inspirational women to the global audience,” said Al Marri.

Since the foundation of the UAE 48 years ago, Al Marri said, the vision of the leadership has guided the country in establishing itself as a global model for rapid progress in ensuring gender balance.

“The UAE’s experience in accelerating women’s participation in the society and economy serves as an inspirational reference for countries seeking to transform the environment for women. We are confident that we will see greater achievements in the years to come.”

“We are also delighted to host the first We-Fi [Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative] Summit in the MENA region. The summit provides a vital platform to growing community of women entrepreneurs in the region with increased access to support they need to thrive and unleash their potential.”

The UAE is one of the 14 countries that are funding the We-Fi that has over two financing rounds allocated $249million to programmes supporting women’s entrepreneurship in over 50 countries.

“Over the course of the next two days, we look forward to transformative conversations that will contribute to advancing gender balance worldwide and creating a better future forward,” she added.

She said the theme of the forum ‘The Power of Influence,’ captures the essence of the vision of Shaikh Mohammad to elevate the status of women across all sectors in the UAE.

“This mission has been transformed in to reality through the creation of the Gender Balance Council and Dubai Women’s Establishment led by Shaikha Manal Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum,” she stated.