Mohammed bin Rashid: Our schools today are our future tomorrow

Sheikh Mohammed praised the efforts of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, and Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-Chairperson of the Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council, whose leadership, he said, is driving a positive transformation in the education sector, one that will yield promising results in the coming years.