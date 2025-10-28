Mohammed bin Rashid: Our schools today are our future tomorrow

Sheikh Mohammed said that creativity and arts contribute to building students’ character
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reaffirmed that national identity, sports, and economic awareness are essential pillars of the modern educational experience, shaping well-rounded, future-ready generations.
In a post shared on his official account on X following a visit to Zayed Educational Complex in Al Warqa, Sheikh Mohammed said the school embodies the progress of the UAE’s education system.
He noted that “national identity is part of the school day, sports activities are part of students’ quality of life, and understanding economic life is part of extracurricular curricula.” His Highness added that creativity in reading, writing, and the arts contributes to building students’ character, while understanding the UAE’s vision and national direction forms an integral part of daily teaching.
Sheikh Mohammed praised the efforts of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, and Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-Chairperson of the Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council, whose leadership, he said, is driving a positive transformation in the education sector, one that will yield promising results in the coming years.
Concluding his message, Sheikh Mohammed stated: “Our schools today are our future tomorrow, and our students today are the leaders of our journey in just a few years. What we witnessed today fills us with pride and joy. May God guide everyone in serving the nation and its people.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox