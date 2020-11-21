Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is heading the UAE delegation participating in the 15th meeting of Group of Twenty (G20), which is virtually hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The G20 meeting will convene from November 21 to 22, 2020. Originally scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the event will be held virtually, as per a 28 September announcement. This event marks the first time that Saudi Arabia will hold the presidency of the G20.
The Saudi Arabian Presidency has selected the theme, ‘Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century For All’.
The three key agenda items to be addressed under this theme are: ‘Empowering People, by creating the conditions in which all people – especially women and youth – can live, work and thrive’; ‘Safeguarding the Planet, by fostering collective efforts to protect our global commons’; and ‘Shaping New Frontiers, by adopting long-term and bold strategies to share benefits of innovation and technological advancement’.
The G20 is made up of 19 countries and the EU. The 19 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.