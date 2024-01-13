Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday attended the wedding ceremony of Karima Saleh bin Amhi bin Humaid Al Mansouri, the son of Sultan bin Ali bin Sultan Al Sabousi, to the daughter of Saleh bin Amhi bin Humaid Al Mansouri.
Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the newlywed, wishing them a happy and prosperous life.
Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council.