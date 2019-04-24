Abu Dhabi

Matters of bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation were discussed when His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received the President of Burkino Faso Moch Marc Christian Kaboré and his delegation on Wednesday.

Discussions touched on a number of issues of mutual interest and prospects for utlisiation of investment and business opportunities available in the two countries’ public and private sectors.

Shaikh Mohammad and Christian Kaboré exchanged views about global efforts to combat violence and terrorism and achieve security, stability, peace and development for the world’s peoples.