Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday received the credentials of several foreign ambassadors to the UAE at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Shaikh Mohammad received the credentials of the ambassadors of Germany, Slovenia, Philippines, Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, Moldova, Chile, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mozambique, Uganda, Sierra Leone and Armenia.
Present were Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.
Shaikh Mohammad welcomed the ambassadors to their second home, and expressed his satisfaction with the level of bilateral relations between the UAE and their respective countries.
“Before you lies the huge task of further developing these relations on different levels and in all fields, which will in turn serve the interests of Emiratis and your peoples,” said Shaikh Mohammad.
Shaikh Mohammad instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, headed by Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to cooperate with the ambassadors in their duties to bolster relations between the UAE and their countries in the humanitarian, economic, cultural and tourism fields.
The Vice-President wished the ambassador success in their duties.
Also present were Dr Anwar Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and other ministers and officials.