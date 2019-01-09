Dubai; The government on Wednesday launched a national policy for residential communities to ensure well-being of Emiratis by providing them with housing units where they enjoy a high quality of life within integrated communities.
The policy was launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, were present. “The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, puts the provision of the quality of life and housing for Emiratis at the top of its priorities,” Shaikh Mohammad said.
He said the government is continuing its efforts to ensure the development and sustainability of this vital sector.
The policy includes a set of regulations and criteria for residential communities in the country, in order to develop and enhance life experiences, and provide a new model of living in alignment with the UAE Vision 2021 and its national agendas that will ultimately lead to the UAE Centennial 2071.
Shaikh Mohammad said: “Our goal is to provide an integrated life experience for every citizen, not just a place to live in. We want to have residential communities that bring people to live together ... communities where residents enjoy health lifestyles and social cohesion. We want communities where government agencies and sectors coordinate and integrate their roles to enhance the quality of life in the UAE.”
The policy, developed by the National Programme for Happiness and Well-being in cooperation with the Shaikh Zayed Housing Programme, is based on six tenets, including perfect location, integrated facilities, interconnected communities and places designated for interactive social life, venues for cultural life and intelligent systems.
The policy defines new principles and standards for the development of residential communities and enhance the quality of life for residents.
Shaikh Mohammad stressed: “We start today laying the foundations for a new stage in the development of vibrant housing communities ... residential communities that facilitate the life of all citizens and make their lives easier where Emiratis are involved in the designing of these communities and contribute to improving and developing them.”
Shaikh Mohammad instructed competent authorities to start implementing the policy when designing and constructing all residential projects across the country as well as to improve the quality of life.