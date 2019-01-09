The policy was launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, were present. “The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, puts the provision of the quality of life and housing for Emiratis at the top of its priorities,” Shaikh Mohammad said.