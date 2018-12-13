Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday attended the graduation of a new batch of leaders graduated from the Mohammad Bin Rashid Programme for Leadership Development.
Addressing the graduates, Shaikh Mohammad said: “I feel happier at the graduation of nation’s leaders graduated than anything else; because they are the ones through their eyes of whom we see our future, as well as the hands that will build our country.”
He added: “Creation of leaders is the fate of successful nations. Our drive constantly needs fresh blood of leaders to keep up with the aspirations of our people.”
Shaikh Mohammad said the graduation of new leaders would add new ideas and initiatives that give a boost to the development drive in the UAE.
“Ensuring the sustainability of our superiority depends on our efforts in the development of new leaders who will help open up new horizons for us,” he said.
The fresh graduated leaders presented their projects before Shaikh Mohammad, who lauded their ideas and efforts and expressed his support for two innovative ideas for the establishment of two non-government institutions providing innovative community services.
The first idea revolves around creating a platform that brings together qualified Emiratis who provide their services to government and non-government organisations at competitive prices. The second one will be dedicated to providing home care services to senior citizens at prices up to less than 10 per cent of the market prices.