Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, yesterday (Monday) received the Host Town committees of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.
Hessa Bint Eisa Bu Humaid, Minister of Community Development and Chair of the Heritage and Community Committee, was present at the reception held at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis.
Shaikh Mohammad instructed the committees, which include more than 100 members, to double efforts to ensure the organising of a special sporting event that rises to the UAE’s reputation and reflects its internationally recognised status in all arenas.