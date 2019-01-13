Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday received President of Mauritania, Mohammad Ould Abdel Aziz, at Al Shati Palace.
Shaikh Mohammad welcomed the Mauritanian President and hoped that the visit would contribute to developing the fraternal relations in the best interests of the two countries.
They also reviewed bilateral relations and ways to develop them for the benefit of the two sides to meet the aspirations of their peoples for development and prosperity.
The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern. Shaikh Mohammad and the Mauritanian President attended the signing of a $25 million agreement between the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and the Mauritanian Fund to support and promote entrepreneurship and develop micro, small and medium–sized enterprises in Mauritania.