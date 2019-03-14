Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday received President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan.

They discussed ties of friendship and cooperation, as well as promising prospects for developing bilateral relations in investment, economic and cultural areas, in the best interests of both nations and peoples.

The talk also touched on the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest. Nazarbayev expressed his delight at visiting the UAE and his country’s keenness to broaden the aspects of its relations with the UAE. He praised the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 hosted by the UAE, which is considered an international sporting, cultural and humanitarian forum, valuing the country’s role and international qualitative initiatives which make a real difference to the different targeted segments.

Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, other Shaikhs and senior officials, were also present.

After the meeting. Shaikh Mohammad and Nazarbayev witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Intent between the Ministry of Energy in Kazakhstan and Prime Project Development Consultancy, regarding cooperation in the field of investment in the sectors of energy and industries related to underground resources in Kazakhstan.

The agreement was signed by Waleed Salman, General-General of the Prime Project Development Consultancy, and Maazoum Merzagalyev, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Energy.