Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday received the participating delegation in the first joint security exercise of the International Security Alliance, ISALEX19, at Al Bahr Palace.

The ISALEX19 kicked off on Sunday.

Shaikh Mohammad welcomed the member countries and stressed the importance of the UAE in hosting such initiatives, aimed at enhancing work and coordination with partners to address various security challenges and cement security, stability and welfare pillars globally.

He emphasised the need to work collectively to face the growing security threats at the various regional and international levels and to intensify joint action to confront these crimes.

The ISA, which was launched in Abu Dhabi in 2017, is an international working group to confront organised, transnational and extremist crimes through joint security cooperation projects and the exchange of expertise on the practices implemented across these countries.