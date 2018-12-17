Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday received Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.
They discussed ties of friendship and cooperation and exchanged views about the latest regional and international developments as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.
The two leaders highlighted opportunities for economic, investment and development cooperation and future prospects to develop them in the best interests of both nations and peoples.
Shaikh Mohammad also received the committee members of the Prince of Poets competition, organised by the Cultural Programme and Heritage Festival Committee. Shaikh Mohammad exchanged talk with the members about the importance of cultural programmes to revive the authentic Arab heritage and literature. The members thanked Shaikh Mohammad for his support.