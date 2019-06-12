Berlin: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met a number of Emirati students studying in German universities and institutions, on Wednesday.

Shaikh Mohammad expressed his happiness at meeting them and reassured them on their educational conditions.

Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Shaikh Mohammad urged the students to continue exerting their utmost efforts to achieve educational excellence in all specialties to contribute, along with their colleagues, to the country’s development and prosperity.

He stated that the UAE students studying abroad are one of the communication bridges with other peoples of the world as they represent and mirror the rooted Emirati society’s culture, traditions and customs, and reflect the homeland’s identity and cultural image to all people and nations across the world.

He also noted that the country would spare no effort to provide all support to them in achieving their goals and aspirations to obtain the highest educational degrees and the necessary skills, expertise and advanced sciences that qualify them to serve their homeland.