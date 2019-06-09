Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, meets Heiko Maas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday received German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who is currently on a visit to the UAE.

Shaikh Mohammad and Maas discussed bilateral relations and ways to cement them in economic, investment, cultural, social and educational spheres.

They explored avenues of strategic cooperation and coordination on a number of regional and international dossiers. Shaikh Mohammad and the German Minister exchanged views on the current developments in the region.

They reiterated their interest in bolstering ties and joint action in a way that fulfils the aspirations of both nations and peoples.