Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received on Tuesday Fayez Mustafa Al Sarraj, the Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord of Libya, and his delegation.
Shaikh Mohammad and Al Sarraj discussed fraternal relations between the UAE and Libya and ways to strengthen them at all levels in the best interests of the two nations and peoples.
Shaikh Mohammad highlighted the UAE’s keenness on the political and security stability in Libya.
Mohammad Bin Rashid receives Libya's Prime MinisterShaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and other senior officials were present.