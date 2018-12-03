Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has praised Shaikha Mariam Bint Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan as an unsung hero, for her initiatives and outstanding efforts throughout the Year of Zayed.
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid thanked Shaikha Mariam for her dedicated work in organising both the Shaikh Zayed memorial on the Abu Dhabi Corniche and 47th National Day celebrations held on Sunday evening.
“My daughter, Mariam Bint Mohammad Bin Zayed, worked on organising the Shaikh Zayed memorial and a lot of initiatives during the Year of Zayed... The latest of which was yesterday’s grand and spectacular national celebration that touched our feelings and memories about the late Shaikh Zayed. Thank you Mariam for working silently for the nation, a quality you have inherited from your father,” Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid tweeted.