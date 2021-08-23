Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday received French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Florence Parly, French Minister of the Armed Forces, at Al Shati Palace.
The two ministers conveyed the greetings of President Emmanuel Macron the UAE’s help in evacuating French diplomats and nationals from Afghanistan capital Kabul, along with citizens of many other countries.
The ministers also expressed their country’s appreciation of the significant humanitarian role played by the UAE in Afghanistan over the past years under the tough conditions the Afghan people have suffered.
For his part, Sheikh Mohammed commended the UAE’s relations with France and Macron.
Sheikh Mohammed praised the UAE-France bilateral relations and mutual trust that unites the two countries, and their positive and moderate vision towards issues of security, stability and prosperity in the region.
He noted that dealing with the humanitarian repercussions of events happening in Afghanistan requires solidarity and cooperation, something which falls within the UAE’s humanitarian mission.
The meeting touched on the strategic relations between the UAE and France, and ways to strengthen and develop them to serve the interests of the two countries. The two sides also discussed issues of common concern, especially the ongoing developments in Afghanistan.
The meeting was attended by senior officials from both sides.