File image: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, condemned the terrorist attacks experienced by France recently.

During a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences on the victims and his wishes of a swift recovery for the injured.

Sheikh Mohammed reiterated that such acts contradict the teachings and principles of all divine religions that call for peace, tolerance and love as well as the sanctity of human life.

He underlined his total rejection of hate speech, which harms the relationship between people and the feelings of millions of people and serves those with extremist thoughts, rejecting categorically any justification for criminality, violence and terrorism. Sheikh Mohamed pointed out that Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) represents a great sanctity among Muslims, but linking this issue to violence and politicizing is unacceptable.

He highlighted that inter-relations between people should be though inter-cultural communication and mutual respect, praising the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between France and the Arab world.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the cultural diversity in France, which is home to its Muslim citizens who are living under the umbrella of the law and the state of institutions that serve their beliefs and cultures where they exercise their rights. He reaffirmed that the UAE adopts a clear approach, as an Arab Muslim country that coexists with the world on the grounds of tolerance, cooperation and the love of good for others.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries. Sheikh Mohammed stressed the depth and firmness of the relations between the two friendly countries. They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The phone conversation also touched upon the situation in the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean, where both sides reiterated their rejection of any acts that threaten security and stability in the region or interference in countries’ internal affairs.

The two leaders voiced their support for any moves or initiatives that would contribute to political settlement of conflicts in the region.