Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has launched a new strategy targeting People of Determination to create an “inclusive community” under an integrated system that provides high-quality services.
The strategy, which runs from 2020 to 2024 and is called Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination, was launched on Saturday by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
“Today’s launch of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination re-affirms our commitment to inclusion, equality and empowerment for all members of UAE society, upholding everyone’s right to participate fully and with dignity in our community,” said Sheikh Mohamed on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, said: “Abu Dhabi’s Comprehensive Strategy for People of Determination is an essential step towards further integration and empowerment of this vital community group, to unleash their full potential as key players in our nation’s development and future achievements”.
The strategy will activate the role of People of Determination and empower them through full participation in society.
It will include 30 initiatives to be implemented over five years in eight priority fields, such as health and social care, education and learning support, employment opportunities, inclusive and prepared communities, streamlined management, quality services, date, research and innovation, and finally sustainable financing.
Six dedicated teams will be formed to oversee the plan and it will include collaboration from various government agencies.
The UAE was at the forefront of ensuring that people of determination can play a full role in society.