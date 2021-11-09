UAE and Bahrain issue joint statement on several agreements across various sectors

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday Image Credit: @MohamedBinZayed/Twitter

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, on Tuesday discussed ways of strengthening bilateral fraternal ties in a way that benefit their people.

During official talks held today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the two leaders took stock of the latest regional and global issues of mutual interest. They reviewed the state of economic, investment, trade, developmental and political cooperation and explored prospects for furthering this cooperation.

They affirmed their common sincere desire to push bilateral relations forward and achieve qualitative leaps to serve development and progress in the two countries and contribute to building a prosperous future for their peoples.

Regional developments

The two sides also discussed Gulf and Arab developments and issues in the regional and international arenas and exchanged views. They also underscored the importance of joint action to cement the foundations of peace, stability and cooperation in the region for the benefit and development of its peoples.

The meeting also addressed the cooperation of the two countries and their joint efforts to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate its effects and contain its repercussions.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Crown Prince of Bahrain also touched on the Expo 2020 Dubai and the active participation of Bahrain where the GCC country presents its culture, civilisation and bright future vision for its people.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that the UAE-Bahrain ties have lived up to the aspirations of the two peoples for strong cooperation and integration and materialise the fraternity bonds into programmes and projects that serve the development, progress and renaissance in both countries.

Special ties

“The UAE and Bahrain share a longstanding history. Our ties with Bahrain go beyond the official profile to be a special one and have endured challenges before and after the Union,” he said.

He also expressed his appreciation for the permanent positions of the Kingdom of Bahrain with the UAE and their work for stability and peace in the region and the world.

Support of King of Bahrain

Prince Salman affirmed the advanced levels of distinguished relations that bind together the Kingdom of Bahrain and the sisterly UAE. The bilateral relations enjoy the care and support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and his brother, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Crown Prince of Bahrain recorded a message in the VIP visitor book in Al Watan Palace, in which he expressed his thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome to him and his delegation.

He wished further growth and progress for the brotherly relations and cooperation between the two countries to achieve their shared interests, and the continuity of goodness, dignity and prosperity for the country.

Banquet for delegation

Sheikh Mohamed hosted a luncheon banquet in honour of the Crown Prince of Bahrain and his delegation.

The meeting and banquet were attended by Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Airports; and a number of ministers and senior officials.

In attendance from the Bahraini side were Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and a number of ministers and senior officials.

Joint statement

The UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain issued the following joint statement on the occasion of the visit of the Crown Prince of Bahrain. The two countries have agreed to enhance their bilateral cooperation in related areas, to achieve mutual benefits and the joint objectives of both countries. Each party will encourage ministries and government authorities to cooperate to turn cooperation objectives into joint ventures.

Political and Diplomatic Cooperation

The two countries are keen to reinforce their political dialogue and diplomatic consultations by increasing high-level diplomatic visits, determining joint bilateral action priorities and agendas, realising joint stances on an international level, strengthening the cooperation between diplomatic academies and establishing a joint consular committee.

They also stress their commitment to the principles of the United Nations (UN) and explore cooperation opportunities under the framework of international organisations.

The two countries are keen to support the efforts to promote international peace, combat international crime and extremism, and achieve sustainable development goals.

Cybersecurity Cooperation

The two countries are keen to consolidate their cooperation in the area of security, including cybersecurity.

Relevant authorities from both countries will exchange expertise in cybersecurity.

Cooperation in Economic, Trade and Direct Investment and Sectoral Partnerships

The two countries are keen to strengthen their existing economic relations, advance them to broader prospects and remove regulatory obstacles and create an appropriate environment for business, to increase their trade and investment over the coming years significantly. They also aim to establish a joint investment fund to invest in promising opportunities and projects in both countries and abroad.

Relevant national organisations from both countries will reinforce their economic ties, by establishing a centre for Emirati investors in Bahrain and connecting commercial registries in both countries.

Relevant national authorities from both countries will also discuss joint investments in oil, gas and petrochemicals, and establish a joint venture to invest in Bahrain.

The two sides are keen to increase their investment exchange, affirming their commitment to encouraging trade between companies in both countries by establishing a framework for high-level business, industrial and investment partnerships.

They are also keen to restore the aviation sector to pre-pandemic levels, by increasing flights to and from both countries.

The two countries aim to create cooperation opportunities to facilitate the exchange of best economic experiences and practices, support capacity building and the development of a knowledge-based economy, and promote cooperation in infrastructure projects.

Both countries believe in the importance of information and communication technology and the digitisation of the public sector and are keen to cooperate in this area.

Cooperation in Education and Advanced Sciences

The UAE and Bahrain stress the importance of continuing direct cooperation in scientific and educational areas related to higher education and scientific research. Under this framework, educational institutions from the two countries will exchange the best practices in various academic specialisations.

Relevant institutions will also reinforce their cooperation in academic training by establishing direct collaborations between their universities.

The two countries are keen to cooperate in the field of technology and artificial technology (AI) applications and exchange expertise in space activities area.

Cooperation in Employment and Localisation

In light of the two countries’ keenness to cooperate in employment, labour and localisation by establishing an efficient partnership, they have agreed to exchange expertise in the field of employment and localisation according to their domestic laws and implement joint programmes in this area.

Tourism Cooperation

In light of their keenness to advance the tourism sector, their relevant authorities will exchange expertise in tourism marketing by establishing joint tourism attraction projects, including the aviation and hospitality sectors.

Their public and private sectors will enlarge the scope of their partnerships to develop their tourism sectors and provide the best joint services.

Cooperation in the Environment and Climate Change

In light of their keenness to find sustainable solutions to climate change and implementation of their related initiatives, the two countries will continue their efforts to achieve carbon neutrality through various programmes and initiatives and advanced projects.

Health Sector Cooperation

In light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the UAE and Bahrain have stressed their commitment to encouraging international cooperation to address the pandemic by exchanging the best practices, reinforcing scientific cooperation and providing urgent medical supplies.

The two countries are committed to strengthening their health and medical cooperation, reinforcing the relations between relevant authorities, universities and medical colleges, cooperating in health programmes, and supporting joint medical research and development.

Signatories

An MoU on higher education and another one on the executive programme for joint cooperation in education for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023 were exchanged between Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology, and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain.

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, Bahraini Minister of Labour and Social Development, exchanged an MoU on labour and human resources development.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed bin Nasser Al Owais, UAE Minister of Health and Prevention, and Faeqa bint Saeed AlSaleh, Bahraini Minister of Health, exchanged an MoU on health cooperation.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, exchanged an MoU on trade and investment cooperation with Zayed bin Rashid AlZayani, Bahraini Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

An MoU on industry and advanced technology was exchanged by Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Zayed bin Rashid AlZayani, Bahraini Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

A declaration on recognising the UAE as a partner in Bahrain Global Sea-Air Logistics Hub was exchanged by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Zayed bin Rashid AlZayani, Bahraini Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, exchanged an MoU on transportation and communications.

An MoU on climate change and environmental cooperation was exchanged by Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Dr. Mohammed Mubarak bin Dainah, Chief Executive Office of the Supreme Council for Environment of Bahrain.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Dr. Mohammed Mubarak bin Dainah, Chief Executive Office of the Supreme Council for Environment of Bahrain, exchanged an MoU between ADNOC and Tatweer Petroleum. They also exchanged an MoU between ADNOC and Oil and Gas Holding Company of Bahrain.

An MoU between Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Bahrain Bourse was exchanged by Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, ADX CEO, and Khalifa Ibrahim Al Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse.

Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, and Sheikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khailfa, CEO of National Cybersecurity Strategy of Bahrain, exchanged an MoU on cybersecurity.