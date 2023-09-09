Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has announced receiving more than 4,152 calls, 1,272 of which were emergency reports through the emergency line; 0097180024 dedicated for UAE nationals abroad during the 2023 summer vacation. MoFA emphasised that it has prepared highly competent and experienced teams qualified to tackle all sorts of emergency reports professionally and according to emergency plan standards around the clock to ensure the safety of UAE nationals abroad and provide excellent services that meet their expectations.
Auto redial technology
The ministry added that 95.7% of emergency reports were addressed in less than 10 seconds, with automatic redial technology activated in less than 10 minutes. Twenty-eight transport operations for critical medical cases were coordinated with health authorities and the UAE’s National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.
Bushra Ahmed Al Matrooshi, Director of MoFA’s Nationals’ Affairs Department, said: “The performance is controlled through indicators that ensure expedited implementation and response to emergency reports based on specific criteria to measure the efficiency and effectiveness of the concerned teams’ performance.
“MoFA is keen to provide and offer premium services to UAE nationals, in line with the wise leadership’s future foresight vision, and in implementing its directives to provide proactive digital services of quality and flexibility that can be delivered to customers at any time and meet their aspirations,” she added. Customers can avail such services by visiting the Emirati Traveller page on MoFA’s official website, www.mofa.gov.ae or the “UAEMOFA” smartphone application.