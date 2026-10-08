Missing Emirati woman found dead, RAK Police confirm

Authorities locate body of missing Emirati woman, investigation ongoing
Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police on Thursday confirmed that an Emirati woman who had been reported missing has been found dead.
In an official statement, the General Headquarters of Ras Al Khaimah Police said the body of ,the Emirati woman , had been located.
Police expressed their deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to her family, praying that God grants her mercy and eternal peace and gives her loved ones patience and strength during this difficult time.
The force had earlier appealed to the public for information about the woman's whereabouts, citing concerns related to her health condition.
Authorities have not disclosed details regarding the circumstances surrounding her death, and no further information was immediately available.
Ras Al Khaimah Police thanked members of the public for their cooperation and support.