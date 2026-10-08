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Missing Emirati woman found dead, RAK Police confirm

Authorities locate body of missing Emirati woman, investigation ongoing

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Missing Emirati woman found dead, RAK Police confirm

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police on Thursday confirmed that an Emirati woman who had been reported missing has been found dead.

In an official statement, the General Headquarters of Ras Al Khaimah Police said the body of ,the Emirati woman  , had been located.

Police expressed their deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to her family, praying that God grants her mercy and eternal peace and gives her loved ones patience and strength during this difficult time.

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The force had earlier appealed to the public for information about the woman's whereabouts, citing concerns related to her health condition.

Authorities have not disclosed details regarding the circumstances surrounding her death, and no further information was immediately available.

Ras Al Khaimah Police thanked members of the public for their cooperation and support.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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