Sheikh Mohamed visited Tsinghua University on third day of China tour on Tuesday

Buildings in Abu Dhabi dazzled in red to celebrate the UAE's official tour in China.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, paid a visit to a university on the third day of his China tour.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Mohamed visited Tsinghua University where a meeting was held between the UAE delegation and a team of Chinese staff and students.

On his official Twitter account, Sheikh Mohamed said: “I was delighted to visit Tsinghua University where I met its outstanding management team and students. The university plays a prominent role in promoting quality education, scientific research and supports the progress of China and the development of mankind."

Over the last few days, landmarks across the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai lit up to celebrate 35 years of friendship between the UAE and China.

Sheikh Mohamed is on the last leg of a three-day state visit to China, which started on Sunday.

Sheikh Zayed Bridge in Abu Dhabi.

A total of 16 MoUs were signed on Monday during the first day of the UAE-China Economic Forum.

Accompanied by a UAE delegation comprising of ministers and officials, said trade between the two countries had grown significantly over the last few years, making China a very important trading partner for the UAE.

To mark the strong ties between the two countries, iconic structures across the emirates displayed images of Sheikh Mohamed and President Xi, as well as shining in the red signature colour of the Chinese flag.

The tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, displayed images of Sheikh Mohamed and President Xi to mark the UAE's visit to China.

The UAE-China Economic Forum, which began on Monday in Beijing, also witnessed the signing of 16 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), related to various sectors between the UAE and China.