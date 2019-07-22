Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed and Xi Jinping review a guard of honour at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: UAE-China ties were based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, common interest, the desire to work for the development and well-being of their people as well as support for global peace, cooperation, and development, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said on Monday.

During talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Sheikh Mohamed said genuine cooperation, peace, stability, and development could not be achieved if these were lacking.

“Upgrading the current strategic partnership in place between the two countries since 2012 to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of the historic visit of the Chinese President to the UAE in 2018 was the culmination of the long and successful path of UAE-China cooperation, which led to pioneering partnerships in various fields,” Sheikh Mohamed said, adding that the UAE will work to strengthen the relations even further in coming years.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed greets Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Image Credit: WAM

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince said trade between the two countries had grown significantly over the last few years, making China a very important trading partner for the UAE. He praised the diversity of UAE-China relations, which span technology, space, industry, investment, energy, education, and culture as well as other fields.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE has opened its doors to Chinese investments and wished to overcome any obstacles along the way. It is also encouraging Emirati businessmen to invest in China, explore opportunities for cooperation, and build effective partnerships.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed and General Wei Fenghe, China’s Defence Minister, exchange documents after singing an MoU. Image Credit: WAM

Sheikh Mohamed also praised the Belt and Road Initiative, BRI, that China launched a few years ago, describing it as a pioneering development. He noted that the UAE’s strategic location, its modern infrastructure, advanced logistics capabilities, and diversified commercial relations with various countries, especially China, as well as its role in the world energy market made it an active participant in the BRI Initiative.

Sheikh Mohamed said the values espoused by the BRI were in line with the UAE’s values, noting that the country is working to promote these values across the world, especially those relating to coexistence, peace, and cooperation for the good of humanity.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE was keen on the freedom and safety of international sea traffic in the Gulf and the Middle East and would cooperate with China and other friendly countries to achieve this goal to ensure the safe flow of oil supplies worldwide. This was of great importance for the stability and safety of the world economy.

Xi Jinping greets Noora Mohammad Al Kaabi, UAE’s Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, during a reception. Image Credit: WAM

For his part, the Chinese President said that the visit of Sheikh Mohamed reflects his interest in fostering UAE-China relations, and expressed his appreciation for the support shown by His Highness for the relations between the two friendly countries.

The two countries are working continuously to enhance their ties based on trust and mutual interests, he said, expressing his satisfaction with the level of development and growth of relations between them.

President Jinping referred to the joint statement, which will be issued by the two sides at the end of the visit of Abu Dhabi’s CP, on strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and China, which is an important methodological document for both sides.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of a number of agreements in economy, oil and environment.

Sheikh Mohamed said on his twitter account the agreements were aimed at developing cooperation and a comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as opening new horizons for joint action in various sectors.

Earlier on Monday, Sheikh Mohamed and the Chinese Premier discussed enhancing cooperation in the light of their common vision for the future of their bilateral ties and their keenness to further develop areas of partnership for mutual benefit.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Mohamed will wind up his visit, aimed to further boost the UAE-China relations and mark 35 years of friendly ties.