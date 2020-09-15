Follow the updates on the UAE-Israel Peace Accord ahead of the signing ceremony in US

Dubai: A new era for the Middle East will be charted Tuesday when the UAE and Bahrain sign peace agreements with Israel. The UAE’s development of a relationship with Israel started off informally, before a firm policy emerged. The UAE is of the opinion that the region needed a strategic breakthrough, and acted in its interest. The intention seems to be to foster a resumption of diplomacy, which in turn could end the current impasse that prevails in the region.

In a virtual press conference, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, will provide an update starting 3.30pm local time on the UAE-Israel Peace Accord ahead of the signing ceremony in Washington DC today.

Overcoming the psychological barrier

How can you change something that you have been doing over so many years? Once the barrier is broken, it becomes more manageable. But it doesn't mean that it will become easier. I am confident this accord will help the UAE become a very successful Arab, Muslim economy.

Build cultural and trade links

It is an opportunity for Israel to show a peace that yields positive results. We are all looking forward to making this work. When His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces took this decision, the heaviest burden was the psychological barrier.

This is the way forward

With agreements like these, there is a need for time - to realise the full potential. We are very much hopeful that this is the way forward for the region. We have been doing things viz a vis the Arab Israeli issue the same way, and it has not led us anywhere. UAE position remains support for viable Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Palestinians have more of a chance of realising what has been their national aspirations.

The type of peace we want to build is really a peace that links any two states.

Work not over yet

This will not happen overnight. But got the concession of suspension of annexation plans. The signing of the deal does not mean that the work is over. It is our job in the UAE, in Israel, in the US - which has been an enthusiastic interlocutor - to make it a warm peace.

Strategic breakthrough

Bilateral side, we have for a long time spoken about religious tolerance, cultural tolerance, we have been saying political disputes should be resolved but they need not be obstacles towards building healthy bilateral relations. In the region, the accord is not directed at anybody.

Regionally, we feel that with regards to the Arab-Israeli issue, a strategic breakthrough is needed.

Truly historic day

This is truly historic day, at 8Pm UAE time we will be signing the Abraham Accord. We are very positive that this historic accord will bring in the results that we would like to see. On the bilateral sphere, one of the major driver of the accord, will make the UAE more competitive.