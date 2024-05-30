Beijing: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday stressed the importance of Arab-Chinese cooperation alongside international efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire, provide protection for Gaza’s residents, and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Mohamed was speaking at the opening session of the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum held on Thursday in Beijing. The UAE President — who is on a two-day state visit to the People’s Republic of China — attended the meeting alongside China’s President Xi Jinping and several Arab leaders and senior officials.

The UAE President also noted that the meeting was taking place amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East due to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, which is leading to dire humanitarian conditions for its residents.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the urgent need to pursue a just and comprehensive peace in the region based on the two-state solution.

He added that the UAE believes in the importance of international collaboration to promote economic growth and global stability, and remains committed to building bridges of cooperation to advance a more prosperous future for all.

Xi’s appeal

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi called for a peace conference on the war between Israel and Hamas as he addressed Arab leaders and diplomats at the forum. Xi said China supported a “broad-based” peace conference to resolve the conflict.

China wants to work with Arab nations to resolve hot spot issues in ways conducive to upholding fairness, justice and achieving long-term peace and stability, Xi said in his speech yesterday that also highlighted the Gaza crisis.