Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and a Member of the Dubai Council, toured the 11th edition of the Sikka Art and Design Festival.
One of the emirate’s most prominent creative events, the Festival is being held in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood under the theme ‘New Creativity. Same Path’.
Cultural range
During her visit, Sheikha Latifa witnessed a range of events, projects, artworks, and creative offerings that reflect Dubai’s cultural vibrancy and the diversity of artistic experiences it offers. She also met with participating artists and commended the creativity they have displayed in their works.
She said: “The Sikka Art and Design Festival has contributed to enriching Dubai’s creative and artistic landscape and realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform the emirate into an international destination for talent and enterprise in the cultural and creative industries. The Festival provides a platform for emerging artists in both the UAE and the region to showcase their creativity and artistic innovation, and connect with a global audience.”
She also added that the Festival supports Dubai’s vision for the cultural sector aimed at consolidating the city’s position as a global cultural capital and an incubator for creativity.
Unique experiences
The Festival offers visitors unique creative experiences and an opportunity to explore the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. Featuring diverse forms of art, the event enables visitors to immerse themselves in the rich cultural environment of the Neighbourhood, which is a key focal point for Dubai’s cultural and artistic community.
More than 188 creators from across the UAE and the Gulf region are participating in this year’s edition with artistic works inspired by the Festival’s slogan. The 2023 Sikka Art and Design Festival displays artistic installations, murals, creative exhibitions and events, and features various activities that offer a window into Dubai’s rich and vibrant art scene.