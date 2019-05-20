Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued Law No. 16 of 2019 establishing Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.

With an autonomous legal personality and full legal capacity, the authority will be affiliated to Abu Dhabi Executive Council and replace Abu Dhabi Systems and Information Centre, with all assets and rights transferred to the newly established entity, being its legal successor.

The law stipulates that the new authority shall propose general policies, strategic plans and initiatives as well as criteria relating to e-government. It shall also ensure state departments’ compliance with and execution of e-government and digital transformation — related policies and criteria in addition to exchanging government data and ensuring information security in coordination with competent authorities.