Abu Dhabi: The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education has announced the start of sorting applications for candidates for the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning, which is a new universal concept that aims to highlight the best scientific and applied practices in early childhood care through two categories: Best Research and Studies and Best Programmes, Curricula, Teaching Methods and Practices. The names of the winners will be announced next May.
Amal Al-Afifi, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education, confirmed that the process of sorting applications takes place within a comprehensive framework of objectivity and transparency by the screening committee, which includes a plethora of specialists. Al-Afifi clarified that candidates’ applications agreeing to a specified criteria are transferred to the Awarding Committee in preparation for the completion of the arbitration and evaluation process for the nominated works.
Al-Afifi stated, “The two committees held a meeting moderated by the head of the awarding committee, Dr. Stephen Barnett, founder and co-director of the “National Institute for Early Education” and a member of the Institute’s Board of Governors, a professor of education at Rutgers University - USA, along with members of the awarding committee, the screening committee, and a consultant to the field of the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning.
Al-Afifi explained that Dr. Stephen Barnett presented during the meeting several general directives related to the mechanisms of sorting, evaluating, and arbitrating the nominated works, with an emphasis on the need for all these processes to be carried out accurately, smoothly, and objectively.