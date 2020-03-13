On February 12th, the landmark buildings, including Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building in Dubai, were dressed in the colours of the Chinese national flag. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Iconic UAE landmarks were lit up for the second time in six weeks in solidarity with China's efforts to contain the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

On February 12th, the landmark buildings, including Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building in Dubai, and ADNOC Headquarters in Abu Dhabi, were dressed in the colours of the Chinese national flag.

Other key buildings were illuminated with touching messages, reflecting the deep friendship between both nations.

"As long as you have a true friend, he is very close even though he is far away," reads one message, quoting a famous Chinese poetic verse.

"China will definitely win," says another slogan on the landmarks.

"Long distance separates no bosom friends," notes another message on UAE- China friendship.

"Good friends are good friends no matter how far away they are from each other," said another scrolling message on the illuminated towers.

The latest gesture by the UAE once again underscores the country's commitment towards the profound friendship with China, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE's symbolic act reinforces its humanitarian values and willingness to offer all sorts of support to a friendly country and its people in times of distress.

The UAE has expressed confidence that China will be able to contain and control the spread of the novel coronavirus.