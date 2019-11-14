Two countries agree to strengthen their relations and take them to greater heights

Abu Dhabi: The UAE and Egypt agreed to strengthen their relations and take them to greater heights by building on their historical relations to further their bilateral economic cooperation and stimulate investment.

In a joint communique issued at the end of Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi’s visit to the UAE, the two countries agreed to continue cooperation to explore opportunities that help fulfil the hopes and aspiration of their peoples, and to intensify coordination and consultation about issues of mutual interest.

Yemen: The two sides welcomed the Riyadh Agreement, signed between the Government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council, and praised Saudi Arabia’s role and UAE’s sincere efforts in supporting reaching this agreement.

Libya: They highlighted the importance of combating terrorism and called on all Libyan parties to resume the political process backed by the UN. They reiterated their full support to efforts by the UN Special Envoy.

Egypt and Ethiopia: On the dispute over River Nile dam, they expressed satisfaction with Washington’s latest ministerial meetings about Renaissance Dam. They underlined the need to arrive at a final agreement that guarantees the rights of water shares of all Nile Basin countries.

Domestic issues in Egypt: The UAE lauded the great achievements, progress and prosperity that Egypt has made since President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi took office. The two sides highlighted the leading role played by Egypt in countering terrorism.

UAE’s occupied islands: The two sides reaffirmed UAE’s sovereignty over its three islands of Greater, Lesser Tunbs, and Abu Mousa, occupied by Iran and renewed call on Tehran to respond to UAE’s call for peaceful solutions.

Foreign interference: The two sides condemned foreign interferences in domestic affairs of regional countries that threaten security and stability. They renewed their rejection of Iranian and Turkish interferences in the region’s affairs.

Palestine: They underscored the importance of reaching a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestine issue on the basis of the two-state principle and the establishment of a Palestinian state with Eastern Jerusalem as its capital.