Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has awarded the winners of the 2nd Hamdan Bin Mohammad Award for Innovation in Project Management.
The event took place on Tuesday, on the concluding day of the Dubai International Project Management Forum, DIPMF. Attendees included several dignitaries and top executives of public and private entities.
A short film about the DIPMF highlighting the upswing seen by Dubai was aired, followed by another footage about the awards, which has a purse of Dh2.6 million ($710,000).
The award aims to identify, reward and promote innovation in project management by providing a database for the best practices and models in the field, and establishing a platform for sharing creative ideas, and training on project management skills.
Shaikh Hamdan, accompanied by the Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, presented the awards to the winners.
In the Individual Category, Dr. Michael O’Connor (USA) won the Innovative Project Award for the project titled, ‘European Union, Medical Device Regulation - Enterprise PMO’. The project seeks to align the European Quality Programme, the Medical Device Regulation, and the European Diagnostic Device Regulation.
The winner of the Innovative Team Award was the Master Gas System Expansion Project of Saudi Aramco Co. The project included the construction of two stations for compressing the natural gas, and the facility is considered the biggest of its type worldwide.
At the institution level, the Innovative Idea in Project Management Award was won by Implement Consulting Group, from Denmark for its Project Half Double, which boosted the competitive edge of the Danish industry.
Emirates Global Aluminium Company won the Innovative Idea in Project Management Award for Al Taweelah Alumina Refinery, ATA, Programme. The Swiss company Nestle has won the Innovative Idea in Portfolio Management Award in the Organisations category for its Nestle Business Services –End to End Project Portfolio Management.
In the Academic category, Dr Yvette Burton from the USA received the Innovative use of Project Management Practises for her Master’s degree in Human Capital Management Master of Science Project, Columbia University.
Yousuf Qteit from the UAE won the Research in Innovative Project Management Practices Award. The research discussed exploring the relationship between iterative-sequential learning during the life cycle of exploratory projects and innovation maturity.
Shaikh Hamdan then honoured the organisers and sponsors who played an active role in making the forum a success.
At the Galleria Hall, Shaikh Hamdan also viewed models of key projects in Dubai, such as Al Shindagha Bridge Project currently being constructed by the RTA; the new Dewa Head Office which is named “The Sail Building”, the world’s tallest, largest and smartest government building with zero carbon emissions.