Dubai: The General Diectorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs Dubai has added new passport platforms for children in the arrivals area at terminal 3 of Dubai International Airports, giving them an opportunity to stamp their passports themselves.
The new platforms in the arrivals hall area can be availed by children aged four to 12, a tweet by GDRFA Dubai said on Friday.
Lieutenant General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA in Dubai and his team, who toured Dubai airports on the first day of Eid Al Fitr, witnessed some of the young beneficiaries using thre platform.
The GDRFA Dubai chief also congratulated the frontline heroes and other employees of passport control working at the airports to ensure the smooth functioning of the residency system.