Dubai: Four new judges and three prosecutors were sworn in before His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, yesterday (Wednesday) at Zabeel Palace.

The judges and prosecutors took the oath pledging to rule fairly and perform their duties honestly and faithfully and respect laws in the country. Shaikh Mohammad wished the new judges and prosecutors success in their new assignments and urged them to keep in mind the fear of Allah Almighty, respect for laws in Dubai and the UAE and protection of human rights and dignity, regardless of their social status, nationality or geographical and cultural affiliation.

Shaikh Mohammad said: “The UAE is a country where love and tolerance prevail. The UAE is a state of institutions, justice and equality where all people are equal before the law, regardless of their gender, nationality, religion and ethnicity, as justice, equality and tolerance are noble human values that are deeply established in the UAE.”