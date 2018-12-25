Dubai: The Ministry of Community Development and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank on Tuesday signed a memorandum of Understanding to establish four ‘Day care centres’ for senior citizens at the premises of the ministry in Dubai, Fujairah, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.
The MoU aims to boost the bank’s contribution to the ministry’s social projects and initiatives by providing Dh1.2 million.
The MoU grants Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank a priority in seeking care and support for social and humanitarian activities carried out by the Ministry of Community Development. The Bank is also committed to contributing to providing expertise in the banking field to the ministry’s employees in a voluntary and orderly manner.