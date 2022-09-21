Sharjah: The question ‘What kind of governments do we need?’ will take centre stage at the 11th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) taking place next week on September 28 — 29 at Expo Centre Sharjah.
Prominent government officials and public figures, including Dr. Nevin Al Kilani, Egypt’s Minister of Culture; and Kim Campbell, former Prime Minister of Canada, will lead the Inspirational Talks series under the theme ‘Challenges and Solutions’.
During these talks, they will share expert views on the standards required for building government institutions capable of gaining public trust, ways to build cross-cultural bridges based on mutual respect, and how culture can be employed to build creative economies.
Creative economy
Al Kilani will share her view on the role of government communication in educating the public about the importance of creative sectors and the impact of cultural and economic change on societies during an Inspirational Talk titled ‘The future of the creative economy … Are we ready?’
She will also highlight the experience of the UAE in investing in culture and methods of attracting the public to these investments and deliberate on culture being an economic resource that addresses any deficit that may occur in the traditional resources of countries.
The Egyptian minister will likewise highlight the value of the cultural economy within local and global economies, sharing methods of developing an institutional framework for the cultural industry.
Effective platforms
Campbell, meanwhile, will provide answers to the key question ‘What kind of government does the world need?’. She will also tackle effective modern platforms and sustainable means governments should adopt to communicate with people; and how can the needs and aspirations of the people be prioritised while formulating government messages.
She will also highlight the standards for building government institutions, which will gain public trust and centred around this foundation, the tools necessary to increase transparency ensuring full access to data and information including budget information.
IGCF is organised by the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC) — an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB). Senior public officials, thought leaders and experts will highlight the role of government communication in overcoming local and global governance challenges.