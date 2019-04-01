Data to be stored in smart chip of ID card; will enhance efficiency of transactions

Scanning a form for a visa applicant at the Dubai Naturalization and Residency Department(DNRD) in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf news archives

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet has adopted a decision to launch the Electronic Family Book, to be used as a document approved in all transactions across the UAE, in addition to the smart application of the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship.

Family book Image Credit: Supplied

Shift to smart services

The decision is in line with the government's shift to smart services trends.

The Electronic Family Book will reduce the customer service queues up to 80 percent by 2021.

80 % expected reduction in the customer service queues by 2021

It also serves as a reference that includes all the information of citizens and residents.

The decision will be effective on 1st July, 2019.

A series of workshops with relevant entities will be held prior to launching the Electronic Family Book.