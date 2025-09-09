Flexible work initiative for Dubai government employees to end on Friday

‘Flexible Summer’ programme to wrap up, boosting productivity and employee satisfaction
Dubai’s “Flexible Summer” initiative, which offered government employees alternative work schedules while maintaining a standard five-day workweek, is set to conclude on Friday, September 12.
Launched by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) on July 1, the programme aimed to enhance work-life balance across all government entities during the city’s hottest months.
Following a successful pilot in 2024 across 21 government entities, the initiative showed significant gains in productivity, employee satisfaction, and institutional performance.
Data from the trial revealed improvements in work environments and a surge in employee happiness, reaching as high as 98 percent. Evaluations under the Dubai Government Excellence Programme also highlighted measurable enhancements in performance across participating entities.
Officials said this year’s wider implementation aligns with the “Year of Community”, reflecting a strategic commitment to fostering supportive workplace conditions.
Beyond improving efficiency, the initiative was designed to strengthen family ties and promote social cohesion, which authorities regard as a cornerstone of Dubai’s broader social strategy.
By creating flexible and accommodating work environments, the government aims to boost employee morale, increase productivity, and nurture stronger connections between work and family life across the emirate.
