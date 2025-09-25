Universal Product Catalog: What it means for shoppers in the UAE

Launched by GS1 UAE and the UAE Food Cluster under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy & Tourism, the UPC is a national digital system where all product details are stored in one place. Think of it as a “master file” for every product sold in the UAE.

Dubai: Imagine if every product you picked up in a supermarket, ordered online, or checked at customs came with the same accurate, verified information — from ingredients and nutrition to country of origin and even a picture. That’s exactly what the new Universal Product Catalog (UPC) will do.

For UAE residents, it simply means this: when you buy food or essentials in the future, you’ll have more trust in what’s on the shelves and in your basket.

The goal is to host at least 80,000 products in the system, cutting down duplicate processes by up to 60%. By bringing all Emirates under one digital framework, the UPC will make food regulation faster, clearer, and safer.

Time and cost savings: Businesses won’t have to repeatedly register the same product with multiple agencies, which helps reduce costs that often pass down to shoppers.

Safer shopping: You’ll be able to scan a barcode in-store or online and instantly check if the product is genuine, where it came from, and whether it’s approved by UAE regulators.

