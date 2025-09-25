Universal Product Catalog: What it means for shoppers in the UAE

UPC, launched by GS1 UAE, stores all product details in one national digital system
Dubai: Imagine if every product you picked up in a supermarket, ordered online, or checked at customs came with the same accurate, verified information — from ingredients and nutrition to country of origin and even a picture. That’s exactly what the new Universal Product Catalog (UPC) will do.
Launched by GS1 UAE and the UAE Food Cluster under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy & Tourism, the UPC is a national digital system where all product details are stored in one place. Think of it as a “master file” for every product sold in the UAE.
Companies upload product details — like brand name, barcode, nutrition facts, ingredients, and origin — into the UPC.
That information is then instantly shared with retailers, online stores, regulators, and even customs authorities.
It creates a digital twin of the product, so the same data appears everywhere without mistakes or duplication.
Safer shopping: You’ll be able to scan a barcode in-store or online and instantly check if the product is genuine, where it came from, and whether it’s approved by UAE regulators.
More transparency: Regulators can spot fake or illegal imports quickly, which means more protection for consumers.
Better food safety: With one shared database, authorities can trace products faster in case of recalls or health risks.
Time and cost savings: Businesses won’t have to repeatedly register the same product with multiple agencies, which helps reduce costs that often pass down to shoppers.
Fair pricing: The UPC will also support price monitoring, especially for essential goods, so shoppers get more transparency.
The goal is to host at least 80,000 products in the system, cutting down duplicate processes by up to 60%. By bringing all Emirates under one digital framework, the UPC will make food regulation faster, clearer, and safer.
As Rami Habbal, CEO of GS1 UAE, put it: “The Universal Product Catalog is more than a database — it’s a tool for efficiency, transparency, and consumer confidence.”
For UAE residents, it simply means this: when you buy food or essentials in the future, you’ll have more trust in what’s on the shelves and in your basket.
