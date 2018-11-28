Sharjah: The Flag Island, one of Sharjah’s tourist, family and leisure destinations, will host a music concert, in collaboration with the Higher Committee of National Day Celebrations in Sharjah, to celebrate the 47th UAE National Day.
The artists Al Wasmi and Hazzaa Al Raeesy will be performing at The Flag Island Amphitheatre on Sunday, December 2, from 8.30pm to 12.30am.
Officials at The Flag Island invited all residents and tourists to take part in the National Day celebrations and enjoy the wide range of leisure activities designed to cater to people of all age groups.
Khuloud Salim Al Junaibi, general manager of The Flag Island, said: “National Day celebrations reflect our appreciation and gratitude to our country and its wise leadership. We cordially invite all members of the community to participate in this national celebration at The Flag Island.”