Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hoisted the UAE Flag in celebration of the UAE Flag Day on November 3, marking an annual tradition of patriotism and unity.
By his side was astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, the first Arab astronaut to complete a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
Following the ceremony, Sheikh Mohamed took to X|Twitter to express his sentiments, “On Flag Day, we stand in unity to raise the UAE flag which symbolises the pride and loyalty of the nation. As we join together to mark this occasion, I remain fully confident in the ability of the next generation to create a brighter future for all.”
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also echoed the patriotic fervour in a tweet: “Celebrating the symbol of our union. The banner of our glory. Our country's flag. Flag of the UAE.”
Accompanying the tweet was a video showcasing the UAE’s achievements across various fields, reinforcing the nation's progression and unity.
The occasion was first announced in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and has since been celebrated every year. Although the day is of significant importance to the Emirates, it does not count as a public holiday.