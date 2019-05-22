More than 100 professionals influencers to take part in fifth Emirati Media Forum

Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: More than 100 distinguished Emirati media and social media personalities will come together for the 5th Emirati Media Forum (EMF) that is all set take place on May 25, the Dubai Press Club announced on Wednesday.

DPC, the forum organiser, has announced the full agenda of the one-day event, which is being organised under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Key Emirati media figures, managing editors, editors-in-chief of local newspapers, senior writers, thinkers and a group of intellectuals, academics and media students will attend and participate in the one-day forum that will discuss key issues facing the media.

Featuring four main sessions, the Forum serves as a unique opportunity for Emirati media to assess current scenarios and explore opportunities to contribute to the media’s development.

The sessions will discuss topics such as the future of local media, its ability to compete regionally and internationally, the UAE’s current media strategy, the challenges facing the media industry over the next few years and the importance of staying abreast of the latest technologies.

The second part of the forum will have a special focus on the impact of social media influencers and content produced on social media networks.

Diversified topics

The sessions, which are being organised in the form of open discussions, will feature 100 media and social media personalities, with one of the main sessions featuring Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and Chairman of the UAE National Media Council. He will take an in-depth look at the importance of developing a clear UAE media strategy that supports the country’s future aspirations.

In light of the challenges affecting the region, one of the forum’s session featuring Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, will shed light on the media’s crucial role in times of crisis and the need to enhance the media coverage for crisis management.

This year’s edition of the forum will also put the spotlight on the contributions of Emirati influencers, including how they can positively use their platforms to serve the community.