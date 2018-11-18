Sharjah: A line-up of athletes, social media influencers, a Paralympic champion and fitness stars will promote the Sharjah Sports Family Award (SSFA) as organisers find ways to encourage Emirati intellectuals, athletes and community activists.
The second edition of the SSFA is being held under the banner, ‘Behind Every Champion is a Legend’, with the award seeking to highlight the important role played by families, friends, communities and fans as vital enablers of a sportsperson’s victories.
The award encourages Emirati families to adopt healthy lifestyles through sports, while fostering a sense of loyalty and community spirit.
The award also seeks to strengthen national cohesion by recognising the achievements of Emiratis in sports and encouraging younger generations to take up sports and athletics professionally.
The line-up of ambassadors includes former UAE football star Muhsin Musabah, who will take the lead in promoting the importance of participating in the SSFA Sporting Family category.
The Family of Sports Heroes category, will be promoted by ambassadors that include Salha Al Basti, founder of a women-only running club in 2015; CrossFit athlete Shaikha Shaikha Bint Faisal Al Qasimi; and Abeer Al Khaja, director of fitness development at Zabeel Women’s Club.
Emirati Paralympic champion Mohammad Qayed Al Hammadi will take lead in the Hero/Heroine with Disability category to inspire sports champions with disabilities to share their success stories through the SSFA.
Promoting the Family Participation in Community and Health Sports category will be popular local influencer and a human rights volunteer, Munther Al Muzaki Al Shamsi, who is also the ambassador of the Emirates Foundation for Youth. He will be joined by Mohammad Al Mannai, presenter at Dubai Media Incorporated, and renowned poet Safia Al Shehhi.