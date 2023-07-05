Dubai: Emirates’ first flight from Dubai to Montreal took off at 3am on Wednesday after an impressive ceremony at the Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport.

Montreal, Quebec province’s cultural capital, becomes Emirates’ second gateway in Canada, complementing its passenger services to Toronto, which have been operating to Ontario’s capital city since 2007.

Emirates will operate daily flight from July 5 on Dubai -Montreal sector on its wide-body Boeing 777-300ER to complement daily A380 services to Toronto. The new route will help the airline meet huge demand for international travel between Canada and the rest of the world.

Emirates flight EK243 departed at 3am from Terminal 3 of the Dubai International Airport with 339 passengers, including a VIP delegation and media onboard.

The new daily service to Montréal complements Emirates’ seven weekly services to Toronto, and takes the airline’s North American network to 14 destinations and a total of 18 across the Americas.

The service will provide travellers to Canada connectivity via Dubai from points such as Lebanon, India, Iran, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and South Africa.

Direct services between Dubai and Montréal are expected to meet demand from a diverse mix of demographics, including business and leisure travellers, in addition to visiting family and friends that consists of Canadians living and working in the UAE. With Montréal being home to a number of world-class universities, the route is expected to become immensely popular amongst students from the Middle East, West and Central Asia and Far East.

Emirates executives onboard included: Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer; Salem Obaidalla, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, Americas; and David Broz, Vice President Aeropolitical and Industry Affairs.

Present at the airport to bid farewell to the delegation was Radha Krishna Panday, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE.

Image Credit: Ashfaq Ahmed/Gulf News

‘This route is very important for us. This is our second destination in Canada since 2007 when we launched our operation to Toronto. This route is also important for Canadian passengers as they have 58 destinations beyond Dubai,” said Salem Obaidalla while talking to Gulf News before flight departure. He said that it is going to be a daily flight from Dubai-Montreal-Dubai. Inaugural flight is 85 seat occupancy which is a good load factor for first flight.

Speaking to Gulf News, Ambassador Panday said: “I am honoured to be a part of these historic departure celebrations. This inaugural flight between Dubai and Montreal marks a momentous occasion, connecting two vibrant cities across continents.

“Since the signing of the expanded Air Transport Agreement in April, there have been a number of announcements of plans to expand air links between the UAE and Canada, but this flight is the first new route that has opened up as a result. Montreal will be only the 2nd Canadian city to receive a direct flight from the UAE, after Toronto.

Canadian Ambassador Radha Krishnan Pandy Image Credit: Ashfaq Ahmed/Gulf News

“Direct flights allow for direct links between people and cultures. Montreal and Dubai have a lot to offer each other in terms of tourism and business opportunities. This new link will elevate the Canada-UAE relationship and enable more travel, trade, and understanding between our two countries, and will especially benefit many of the 45,000 Canadians living in the UAE.

Commanding the inaugural flight to Montréal were Emirati Captain Talal Al Hammadi, Captain David Reny (Canadian), First Officer Omar Alhammadi (UAE National) and First Officer Veljko Veljovic (Canadian).

Emirates will operate its three-class Boeing 777-300ER on the route, featuring eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie flat seats in Business Class and over 300 spacious seats in Economy Class for the daily service.

Operation to Canada