Dubai: Dubai’s citywide smart transformation, reshaping the emirate to make it a fully digital administration, and the Dubai Blockchain Strategy were presented in a special knowledge-sharing event hosted by the World Bank Group in its headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend.

The Smart Dubai delegation presented the Dubai Paperless Strategy to the audience, which included more than 150 members of the World Bank Group. The strategy will see the Dubai government go completely paper-free by 2021, eliminating more than one billion pieces of paper used for government transactions every year.

“Smart technology has firmly established itself as the engine driving the cities of the future, transforming human communities and activities — from the most mundane of tasks to the most complex,” said Dr Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, Director-General of Smart Dubai.

Six government departments have crossed the halfway mark in the shift away from paper, cutting their consumption by an average of 57 per cent as the first phase of strategy drew to a close at the end of 2018.