Dubai: More than one million people use the ‘DubaiNow’ app, the first and only government application that provides access to 130 services in the emirate, contributing to accelerating the transformation of Dubai into a global digital capital.
Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, took to his twitter account to announce the huge turnout of users of the unified government digital platform.
DubaiNow facilitates over 20 million transactions worth more than Dh10 billion since its launch, out of which four million transactions worth Dh2 billion concluded this year.
“DubaiNow app surpasses one million users is a milestone that facilitated over 20 million transactions across 30 entities,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
One platform
He added: “DubaiNow reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for Dubai to be the best city to live and helps ease people’s lives by providing all services through one platform.”
Humaid Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority, said: “The spirit of cooperation and one team between various government entities has played a significant role in the continuous development of the DubaiNow app.”
“We will continue our path towards making Dubai a world digital capital,” he added.