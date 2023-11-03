Dubai: Passengers traveling to Dubai International (DXB) between November 6 and 18 are in for a special treat — a "Dubai Airshow–The Future of the Aerospace Industry" stamp on their passports.
Where: Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site
This unique initiative is the result of a partnership between the General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and Dubai Airports, aimed at underlining the significant role the Dubai Airshow plays in advancing the aviation industry and elevating Dubai’s stature as a premier hub for tourism and air transport.
Lieutenant General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, the General Director of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, emphasized that this passport stamping initiative is part of a broader strategy to promote Dubai as a top international destination and to highlight the global industry event’s importance.
The special stamp on travelers’ passports reflects the city’s dedication to providing a unique and unforgettable experience to all those visiting Dubai during the event, aligning with Dubai Airports’ commitment to delivering world-class experiences for travelers.
The Dubai Airshow 2023 is set to be held at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site, from November 13 to 17. This event will feature participation from local, regional, and global industry players, reaffirming Dubai’s pioneering role in shaping the future of the aviation industry.
The 2023 edition of this biennial extravaganza promises breathtaking flying displays, a showcase of the latest technological advancements, and a push towards the boundaries of innovation.
With attendance from senior decision-makers and major private companies across the aviation, aerospace, and space sectors from around the world, it’s poised to be an event of global significance.