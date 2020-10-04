Sheikh Mohammed issued a Decree establishing the Higher Committee for Government Sector Development in Dubai. Image Credit:

Dubai: In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued Decree No. (29) of 2020 establishing the Higher Committee for Government Sector Development in Dubai.

Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will chair the Committee and Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum will be the Vice-Chairman. The Committee also includes the Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Director General of Dubai’s Department of Finance, the Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and the Secretary General of Dubai’s Supreme Legislation Committee.

Strategic objectives

The Decree supports the government in achieving strategic objectives including enhancing the governance of government entities in Dubai, ensuring the emirate’s strategic sectors are structured to maximise efficiency, strengthening the performance and resilience of government organisations, streamlining the responsibilities of government departments, enhancing cooperation between government entities and optimising the utilisation of government resources.

Tasks

The Committee is tasked with approving the vision and the strategic objectives of the government sector development project under the supervision of the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; ensuring the project is progressing according to approved timelines and plans; aligning the project with the government’s priorities and objectives; and approving the project plan and execution phases, the roles and responsibilities of subcommittees and teams, and the project’s budget.

Full cooperation

The Decree obligates all Dubai Government departments to fully cooperate with the Committee, and its subcommittees and teams, and provide them information, statistics and documents on request.