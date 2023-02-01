Dubai: The Dubai Press Club is inviting submissions for the 22nd edition of the Arab Journalism Award. It has announced that it started receiving entries today (Wednesday).
May 30 is the deadline for submitting all works.
The award celebrates print and online journalism excellence and creativity in 13 categories.
Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club, urged Arab media professionals and institutions who are interested in participating in the award’s three sectors to submit their applications.
“The award continues to keep abreast with media developments,” Buhumaid said.
Buhumaida highlighted the award’s role in stimulating creativity in the region and improving the quality of journalism and the media in the Arab world.
Jassim Al Shamsi, director of the award, said: “We had earlier contacted Arab media organisations to enable those who are interested in participating in the award to submit their works that meet the criteria and rules of the award in all its categories.”